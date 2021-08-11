Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Lifted by Analyst

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Ship Lease in a report released on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

GSL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

GSL stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.10. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 984,036 shares during the period. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $10,845,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

