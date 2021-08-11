Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kellogg in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of K opened at $64.19 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.12. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Kellogg by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

