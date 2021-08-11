Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.63.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $183.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.41. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

