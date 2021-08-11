Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $141.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $143.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

