Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Decreased by Desjardins

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

STN stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.22. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

