Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Arrow Electronics, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a report released on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.12.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ARW opened at $117.77 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $74.35 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,947.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,128,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.