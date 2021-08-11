Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Decreased by Analyst

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

CENT opened at $49.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 387.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 31.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

