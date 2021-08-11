QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report $490.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.40 million and the highest is $496.50 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $483.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in QIAGEN by 123.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.89. 5,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

