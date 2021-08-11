Qorvo (QRVO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO):

8/5/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Qorvo is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Qorvo is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

QRVO stock opened at $190.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 284,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,683,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

