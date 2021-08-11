Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

NYSE:KWR opened at $259.18 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $170.31 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

