Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of QLYS opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,546,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,809,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

