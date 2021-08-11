Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.02-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.0-407.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.36 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of QLYS traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.18. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

