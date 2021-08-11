Quantstamp Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.23 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and $1.48 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.14 or 0.00899199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00112855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043259 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.