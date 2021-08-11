Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

