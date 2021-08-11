QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $13.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.85 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUIK. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 150.0% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

