Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quidel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James increased their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of QDEL opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $288.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.92.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

