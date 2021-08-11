Raymond James Increases Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $70.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of HCAT opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $193,795.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,561,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,476 shares of company stock worth $11,451,350 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 233,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.