Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of BEP opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

