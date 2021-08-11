Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.