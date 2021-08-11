Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $214,000 in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

