Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,675,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,726,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 690,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 118,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 304,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.