Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,622 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,803 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

