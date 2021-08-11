Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.02.

CCL stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

