RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.