Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS: SMFKY) in the last few weeks:

  • 8/5/2021 – Smurfit Kappa Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “
  • 8/2/2021 – Smurfit Kappa Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 7/29/2021 – Smurfit Kappa Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 7/29/2021 – Smurfit Kappa Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  7/27/2021 – Smurfit Kappa Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
  7/21/2021 – Smurfit Kappa Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
  • 7/14/2021 – Smurfit Kappa Group was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SMFKY stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

