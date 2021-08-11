Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Seagate Technology (STX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX):

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $98.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $112.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/15/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

