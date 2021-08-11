Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCDTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

