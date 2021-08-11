ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $94.70 million and $154,291.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,251.79 or 1.00018496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00032909 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $491.40 or 0.01062648 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00343353 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00396506 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00070352 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004709 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

