Rede Wealth LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NKE traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

