Rede Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 329,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.80. 347,541 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.