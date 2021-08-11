Rede Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 3,356,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,925. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

