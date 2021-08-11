Rede Wealth LLC Sells 66 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

NYSE BLK traded up $4.53 on Wednesday, hitting $917.09. 349,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $922.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.93.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

