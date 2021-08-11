Rede Wealth LLC Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM traded down $9.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.12.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

