Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Head to Head Survey

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Reinvent Technology Partners alerts:

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment 5.91% 9.42% 7.65%

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners and AeroVironment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $394.91 million 6.56 $23.33 million $2.10 49.76

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reinvent Technology Partners and AeroVironment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroVironment 0 1 4 0 2.80

AeroVironment has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.05%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Reinvent Technology Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinvent Technology Partners Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.