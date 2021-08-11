Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RLMD stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 338,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,724. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $398.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

RLMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.