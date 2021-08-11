Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.78. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

