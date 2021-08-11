Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,411 shares of company stock worth $4,358,128. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Replimune Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Replimune Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

