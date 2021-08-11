Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FOLD. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,333.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,105 shares of company stock worth $292,188 and sold 134,927 shares worth $1,346,650. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

