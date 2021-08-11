Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $66.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.49.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,490,531 shares of company stock valued at $93,018,507. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

