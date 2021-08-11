Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Select Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Select Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Select Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $293.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.90. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Select Bancorp by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

