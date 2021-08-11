Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.24. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 816,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,208 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

