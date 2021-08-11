Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ACCO Brands Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%.

ACCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

ACCO stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $865.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 112,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

