Reviewing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and CDW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.99 -$12.53 million N/A N/A CDW $18.47 billion 1.43 $788.50 million $6.55 29.24

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.76% 87.83% 11.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and CDW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.38%. CDW has a consensus target price of $193.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.90%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than CDW.

Summary

CDW beats 1stdibs.Com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

