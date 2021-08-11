Reviewing Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 11.14% 9.57% 2.24% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Euroseas and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Euroseas currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.68%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.74%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euroseas and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $53.30 million 2.78 $4.04 million ($0.02) -1,058.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.23 $517.96 million $4.96 8.64

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas. Euroseas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Euroseas beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

