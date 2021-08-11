Revlon, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Revlon in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

REV opened at $11.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99. Revlon has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $605.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revlon by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Revlon by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Revlon by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

