Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CFO Michael E. Graham Acquires 2,400 Shares

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

