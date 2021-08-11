Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.67. 3,842,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

