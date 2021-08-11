Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up about 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464,434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $20,498,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,319,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,291,000 after buying an additional 198,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

PRU stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.53. 76,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,421. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.25. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

