Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Immunome at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMNM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 795,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Immunome by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunome by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ IMNM traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. Immunome, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $193,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $193,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Lefenfeld purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,405.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $229,390 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

