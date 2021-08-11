Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $277.22. The company had a trading volume of 871,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,619. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.12. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

